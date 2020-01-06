Carly Fiorina Finishes Bid For Republican Presidential Nomination

Enlarge this imageRepublican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina waits to be introduced at a campaign event at Maple Avenue Elementary School on Saturday in Goffstown, N.H.David Goldman/APhide captiontoggle captionDavid Goldman/APRepublican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina waits to be introduced at a campaign event at Maple Avenue Elementary School on Saturday in Goffstown, N.H.David Goldman/APCarly Fiorina is exiting the Republican presidential race after a seventh-place showing in last night's New Hampshire primary. "While I suspend my candidacy now, I will continue to travel this country and fight for those Americans who refuse to accept the way things are and a status quo that no longer works for them," said Fiorina in a statement. Fiorina was an unconventional candidate. Her only prior political effort had been a 10-point loss in a race for U.S. Senate in California, and her tenure at Hewlett-Packard was most notable for her being fired by the board of directors after an unsuccessful merger with Compaq. Still, Fiorina struck a chord with many Republican voters, many of whom were particularly drawn to her aggressive anti-abortion views and spirited appearances on the campaign trail and in debates. Fiorina, the only woman candidate on the Republican side, devoted a significant amount of time to attacking Hillary Clinton, whom she criticized for reducing her campaign to an appeal for a female president. "How often does she talk about the historic nature of her candidacy?" Fiorina told NPR in January. "Every single time she's on the stump. I don't talk about that. I talk about why I am the most qualified candidate to win this job and to do this job. Hillary Clinton cannot talk about the historic nature of her candidacy if she faces me." Fiorina stood out in the first "undercard" debate in August and rode a wave of attention and improved poll numbers to participate in several of the main debates. But her momentum stalled, and not only was Fiorina relegated to several undercard debates, she was excluded entirely from ABC's Saturday night Republican debate.